Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Qatar, UK discuss expanding defense cooperation

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 17:13
    Qatar, UK discuss expanding defense cooperation

    Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of Qatar, met on Tuesday with John Healey, UK Secretary of State for Defense, during his visit to the State of Qatar, Report informs via Qatar News Agency.

    The meeting discussed the latest developments and security situation in the region, as well as aspects of defense cooperation and joint coordination in light of current conditions.

    Senior officers from both sides attended the meeting.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Qatar UK Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani John Healey Defense cooperation
    Qətər və Britaniya müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Катар и Великобритания обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

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