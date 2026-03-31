Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss development of business partnership
Economy
- 31 March, 2026
- 17:24
Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed the development of business partnerships and potential avenues for cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.
"During the meeting with representatives of Türkiye's Fiba Holding, we discussed the development of our business partnership and potential avenues for cooperation.
We assessed opportunities for joint activities in renewable energy and infrastructure projects, as well as in the fields of energy supply, tourism, and construction," reads the post.
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