King Charles and Queen Camilla of the UK will meet US President Donald Trump in late April, as a state visit to the United States has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, Report informs via BBC.

On the way back, the King will pay a visit to Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic.

The US trip has been expected for some time, but such visits are carried out on behalf of the UK government, and an official announcement appeared to have been waiting for a gap in the political tensions over the Iran war.

Details of the itinerary in the US have still to be released, but it will include Washington DC, in what will be the first UK state visit to the US since Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 2007.

The visit will include a state dinner at the White House and the King will deliver an address to Congress.

The US marks its 250th anniversary of independence this year - and that will be a significant focus of the trip, with Buckingham Palace saying the trip will "celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship" between the countries.