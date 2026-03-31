Baku airport serves nearly 200,000 passengers during holiday

Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev International Airport served a total of 194,330 passengers during the holiday period, covering March 20 through March 30, the airport told Report.

Some 96,410 of these were departing passengers, while 97,920 were arriving passengers.

Despite the increased passenger traffic during the days of Ramadan and Novruz holidays in Azerbaijan, the airport carried out all operations seamlessly and with high service quality.