Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Baku airport serves nearly 200,000 passengers during holiday

    Infrastructure
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 17:33
    Baku airport serves nearly 200,000 passengers during holiday

    Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev International Airport served a total of 194,330 passengers during the holiday period, covering March 20 through March 30, the airport told Report.

    Some 96,410 of these were departing passengers, while 97,920 were arriving passengers.

    Despite the increased passenger traffic during the days of Ramadan and Novruz holidays in Azerbaijan, the airport carried out all operations seamlessly and with high service quality.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport Passenger transportation Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Bakı aeroportu bayram günlərində 200 minə yaxın sərnişinə xidmət göstərib
    Бакинский аэропорт в праздничные дни обслужил почти 200 тыс. пассажиров

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