EU chief urges Iran president to ‘engage' on opening of Strait of Hormuz

EU chief Antonio Costa on Tuesday urged Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call to stop attacks on regional neighbors and engage with diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs via AFP.

"To de-escalate the situation, I urged Iran to stop the unacceptable attacks on countries in the region and to engage positively on the diplomatic track, notably with the UN to ensure the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," European Council president Costa wrote on X.