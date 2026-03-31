Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    EU chief urges Iran president to ‘engage' on opening of Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 17:29
    EU chief urges Iran president to ‘engage' on opening of Strait of Hormuz

    EU chief Antonio Costa on Tuesday urged Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call to stop attacks on regional neighbors and engage with diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs via AFP.

    "To de-escalate the situation, I urged Iran to stop the unacceptable attacks on countries in the region and to engage positively on the diplomatic track, notably with the UN to ensure the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," European Council president Costa wrote on X.

    António Costa Masoud Pezeshkian US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East European Council
    Antonio Koşta İranı Yaxın Şərq ölkələrinə hücumları dayandırmağa çağırıb
    Антониу Кошта призвал Иран прекратить атаки на страны Ближнего Востока

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