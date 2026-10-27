Bayramov, UN Tourism chief discuss expanding cooperation

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with visiting UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Report that the meeting covered the current state of cooperation and prospects for its development, the international promotion of Azerbaijan's rich tourism potential, new opportunities for tourism cooperation and broader participation in international tourism platforms.

Bayramov again congratulated Al Nowais on her election and wished her success. He noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing international tourism ties. The meeting highlighted how the country's favorable geographical location, rich historical and cultural heritage, diverse natural landscapes, modern infrastructure and hospitality traditions enhance its appeal as a regional and international tourism destination.

The diversity of Azerbaijan's tourism potential was emphasized, including opportunities to develop cultural heritage, urban, ecological, rural, mountain, health, winter and business tourism.

The sides noted the important role of Azerbaijan's rich cuisine and national culinary traditions in promoting the country's tourism offerings internationally. They highlighted gastronomic tourism's contribution to showcasing Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, national traditions and hospitality.

Information was provided on Azerbaijan's tourism programs and initiatives, improvements to tourism infrastructure, expanded international transport links and connectivity, and efforts to promote its diverse tourism products in foreign markets.

The meeting also focused on the rich historical and cultural heritage and tourism potential of the liberated territories. Discussions covered restoration and reconstruction, the development of modern infrastructure, the preservation of cultural and religious heritage and the creation of new tourism destinations.

Al Nowais thanked Azerbaijan for its active membership in the organization and provided detailed information on UN Tourism's plans and priorities.

The sides also exchanged views on other areas of mutual interest.