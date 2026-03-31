The lowest level of missiles and drones launched by Iran has been recorded in the past 24 hours, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth told a press conference Tuesday, Report informs.

The secretary emphasized that the US struck Iran 200 times just last night alone.

"Our strikes are shattering the morale of Iranian military personnel, leading to mass desertion and critical personnel shortages. Just last night alone, we delivered 200 strikes. Our pilots acquire new targets in real time during flight based on intelligence data: a new launch site, a new position, a new troop formation," he said.