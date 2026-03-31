Pentagon says Iran's missile and drone launches drop to minimum
Region
- 31 March, 2026
- 17:45
The lowest level of missiles and drones launched by Iran has been recorded in the past 24 hours, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth told a press conference Tuesday, Report informs.
The secretary emphasized that the US struck Iran 200 times just last night alone.
"Our strikes are shattering the morale of Iranian military personnel, leading to mass desertion and critical personnel shortages. Just last night alone, we delivered 200 strikes. Our pilots acquire new targets in real time during flight based on intelligence data: a new launch site, a new position, a new troop formation," he said.
Latest News
18:01
King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to US to go ahead in AprilOther countries
17:46
Azerbaijan bans industrial fishing in inland waters starting April 1AIC
17:45
Pentagon says Iran's missile and drone launches drop to minimumRegion
17:33
Baku airport serves nearly 200,000 passengers during holidayInfrastructure
17:29
EU chief urges Iran president to ‘engage' on opening of Strait of HormuzOther countries
17:24
Photo
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss development of business partnershipEconomy
17:13
Qatar, UK discuss expanding defense cooperationOther countries
17:04
Giovanni Cristofoli: BP investing in Azerbaijan to ensure stable gas supplies to Europe for decades to comeEnergy
16:49