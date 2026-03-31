Trump says US-Israel operation vs Iran ahead of schedule

The joint operation by the United States and Israel against Iran is proceeding two weeks ahead of schedule, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News, Report informs.

Trump stated that the operation was running ahead of schedule by two weeks while responding to a question about when it might end.

He added that Iran no longer possessed sufficient military capacity to continue the conflict, saying that the country had lost everything it had and was in complete chaos.

The US leader further stated that the United States had achieved its objectives in the operation, including what he described as a change of power in Iran. He said they had completed their work, that Iran would need 10 years to recover, and that a complete regime change had occurred. Trump added that the new figures in power were previously unknown but appeared more reasonable, and emphasized that the outcome had exceeded expectations and was an important factor.