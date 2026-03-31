Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Trump says US-Israel operation vs Iran ahead of schedule

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 19:23
    Trump says US-Israel operation vs Iran ahead of schedule

    The joint operation by the United States and Israel against Iran is proceeding two weeks ahead of schedule, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News, Report informs.

    Trump stated that the operation was running ahead of schedule by two weeks while responding to a question about when it might end.

    He added that Iran no longer possessed sufficient military capacity to continue the conflict, saying that the country had lost everything it had and was in complete chaos.

    The US leader further stated that the United States had achieved its objectives in the operation, including what he described as a change of power in Iran. He said they had completed their work, that Iran would need 10 years to recover, and that a complete regime change had occurred. Trump added that the new figures in power were previously unknown but appeared more reasonable, and emphasized that the outcome had exceeded expectations and was an important factor.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Donald Trump Iran
    Donald Tramp: İranın bərpası üçün ən azı 10 il tələb olunacaq
    Дональд Трамп: Операция против Ирана идет с опережением графика на две недели

    Latest News

    19:48

    Azerbaijan envoy meets UNESCO Deputy Director-General

    Foreign policy
    19:23

    Trump says US-Israel operation vs Iran ahead of schedule

    Other countries
    19:05

    Azerbaijan's trade with Turkic states drops 14.4% in early 2026

    Business
    18:46

    Belgium expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan over Iran's drone attack

    Foreign policy
    18:29

    Ukraine sees Middle Corridor as key, values strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:20

    Smoking e-cigarettes at Azerbaijan's railway stations to incur 30 manat fine

    Infrastructure
    18:01

    King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to US to go ahead in April

    Other countries
    17:46

    Azerbaijan bans industrial fishing in inland waters starting April 1

    AIC
    17:45

    Pentagon says Iran's missile and drone launches drop to minimum

    Region
    All News Feed