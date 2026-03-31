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    UK sends additional forces to Middle East to boost defense

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 20:48
    UK sends additional forces to Middle East to boost defense

    United Kingdom is deploying additional military forces to the Middle East to strengthen the defense of its allies, Defense Secretary John Healey said, according to Sky News, Report informs.

    Healey stated that, as part of these measures, the UK would deploy the Sky Sabre air defense system in Saudi Arabia and extend the mission of Typhoon fighter jets in Qatar.

    He added that additional units and air defense systems had also been sent to Bahrain and Kuwait.

    According to Healey, the UK's best forces would be engaged in protecting partners in the Persian Gulf region.

    United Kingdom Middle East
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