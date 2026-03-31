UNESCO highlights Azerbaijan's early childhood education achievements
Education and science
- 31 March, 2026
- 21:04
Achievements of Azerbaijan in early childhood education have been featured in the 2026 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report on access and equity by UNESCO.
According to Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the report showcases the country"s progress in this field.
Azerbaijan’s achievements in early childhood education are showcased in UNESCO’s 2026 Global Education Monitoring Report (#GEM) on access & equity. Recognized as a model case, the country increased preschool enrolment of 5-year-olds from 25% to 92% in just 5 years, supported by… pic.twitter.com/Sq6yW0qwkH— Azerbaijan at UNESCO (@AzDelUnesco) March 31, 2026
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