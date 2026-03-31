Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    UNESCO highlights Azerbaijan's early childhood education achievements

    Education and science
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 21:04
    UNESCO highlights Azerbaijan's early childhood education achievements

    Achievements of Azerbaijan in early childhood education have been featured in the 2026 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report on access and equity by UNESCO.

    According to Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the report showcases the country"s progress in this field.

    UNESCO
    Azərbaycanın təhsil nailiyyətləri UNESCO-nun hesabatında yer alıb
    В отчете ЮНЕСКО отражены успешные реформы Азербайджана в сфере образования

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