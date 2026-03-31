China, Pakistan propose five-point plan for Middle East peace

China and Pakistan have presented a five-point joint initiative aimed at restoring peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, Report informs.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the proposals were announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar following their meeting in Beijing.

The parties emphasized the need to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to all affected areas and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation.

China and Pakistan also expressed support for the prompt launch of peace negotiations, stressing the importance of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of regional states, including Iran. They stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the only effective means of resolving conflicts.

The initiative placed particular emphasis on the protection of civilians and non-military infrastructure. The sides called for an end to attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, including energy and nuclear facilities, and urged strict compliance with international humanitarian law.

In addition, China and Pakistan highlighted the importance of ensuring maritime security, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, and called for the protection of vessels and their crews, as well as the swift restoration of normal navigation.

Finally, the parties stated that they support strengthening the role of the United Nations and adhering to the principles of its Charter, emphasizing the need to develop a comprehensive peace agreement based on international law.