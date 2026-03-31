3 killed in missile strike on residential area in Iran's Kermanshah
Region
- 31 March, 2026
- 20:29
A missile strike by the armed forces of the United States and Israel on a residential area in Iran's Kermanshah province left three people dead, Report informs, citing the Fars News Agency.
According to the agency, three people were killed in a missile attack on a residential area in the Shariati neighborhood of Kermanshah. Two people were rescued alive from under the rubble.
The agency added that nine private houses were destroyed and around 30 apartments were damaged.
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