Azerbaijan envoy meets UNESCO Deputy Director-General
Foreign policy
- 31 March, 2026
- 19:48
Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, met with the newly appointed Assistant Director-General of UNESCO, Asa Regnér.
According to a statement shared on the X account of Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the discussions focused on Azerbaijan's active role within UNESCO, gender equality, education, the UNESCO80 initiative, and prospects for future cooperation.
Ambassador @elmanabdullayev met with newly appointed UNESCO DDG Ms. Asa Regnér. Discussions focused on Azerbaijan’s active role in UNESCO, gender equality, education, the #UNESCO80 initiative and prospects for further cooperation. #UNESCO #Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/1TDMc8wAkd— Azerbaijan at UNESCO (@AzDelUnesco) March 31, 2026
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