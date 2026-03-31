Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Azerbaijan envoy meets UNESCO Deputy Director-General

    Foreign policy
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 19:48
    Azerbaijan envoy meets UNESCO Deputy Director-General

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, met with the newly appointed Assistant Director-General of UNESCO, Asa Regnér.

    According to a statement shared on the X account of Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the discussions focused on Azerbaijan's active role within UNESCO, gender equality, education, the UNESCO80 initiative, and prospects for future cooperation.

    UNESCO Elman Abdullayev
    Azərbaycanın UNESCO-dakı fəal rolu müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и ЮНЕСКО обсудили вопросы гендерного равенства и образования

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