Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkic states in January–February 2026 amounted to $1.032 billion, which was 14.4% lower compared to the same period last year, Report informs.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $65.557 million, including $24.297 million in exports and $41.259 million in imports. Trade turnover with Kazakhstan decreased by 8.8%, while imports fell by 30.9%. Exports, however, doubled during this period.

Trade turnover with Uzbekistan totaled $58.660 million, with $19.445 million in exports and $39.214 million in imports. In the first two months of the year, trade with Uzbekistan decreased by 9.7% year-on-year. Imports declined by 34.1%, while exports increased more than 3.5 times.

Trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan amounted to $9.911 million, including $8.744 million in exports and $1.166 million in imports. Over the past year, trade in this direction increased 3.8 times, with exports rising tenfold, while imports decreased by 34.5%.

Trade turnover with Türkiye stood at $877.117 million, including $532.908 million in exports and $344.209 million in imports. Over the past year, trade decreased by 12.6%, with exports down 7% and imports down 20%.

Trade turnover with Turkmenistan reached $11.944 million, including $3.836 million in exports and $8.107 million in imports. Over the past year, trade decreased by 76.3%, including a 42.9% drop in exports and an 81.4% decline in imports.

Trade turnover with Hungary, an observer country in the Organization of Turkic States, amounted to $8.928 million, including $1.485 million in exports and $7.443 million in imports. Over the past year, trade decreased by 21.8%, with imports down 27.9%, while exports increased by 34.8%.