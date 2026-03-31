Ukraine sees Middle Corridor as key, values strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

Ukraine is interested in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) and considers it an important area of cooperation in the region, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Olexandr Mishchenko told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, today, [due to the conflict in the Middle East] global transport routes are changing. From the standpoint of transport and logistics, the route from the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea is regarded by Ukraine as key: "Currently, the relaunch of this route is being discussed. The goal is to restore the transport route from the Black Sea through the Caspian, then through Kazakhstan toward China."

Mishchenko emphasized that Ukraine highly values the support from Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan is our strategic partner, and we are grateful for the significant assistance (in the energy sector - ed.), especially during the winter period. We remember the deliveries of generators, transformers, cables, and repair kits," the deputy minister stressed.

He also noted Azerbaijan's humanitarian projects in Ukraine: "All Ukrainians remember specific projects, for example, in Irpin - the restoration of a hospital and the construction of a school named after Zarifa Aliyeva. Similar initiatives are being implemented in other regions as well."

Speaking about bilateral relations between Kyiv and Baku, Mishchenko emphasized their strategic nature. "Our countries have a long history of relations - starting from the times of Heydar Aliyev and Leonid Kuchma. Today, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelensky regularly discuss cooperation issues," he said.

Mishchenko added that Ukraine is counting on deepening interaction with Azerbaijan after the end of the (Russian-Ukrainian - ed.) war. "We see great prospects in the energy sector, and we are also ready to develop military-technical cooperation. This war has given us a clear understanding: if you are ready to defend your territorial integrity and sovereignty, you will win," he stressed.