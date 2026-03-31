Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Smoking e-cigarettes at Azerbaijan's railway stations to incur 30 manat fine

    Infrastructure
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 18:20
    Smoking e-cigarettes at Azerbaijan's railway stations to incur 30 manat fine

    According to the Code of Administrative Offenses, starting tomorrow, a fine of 30 manats ($18) will be imposed in Azerbaijan for the use of electronic cigarettes on trains, at railway stations, and in above-ground enclosed and underground pedestrian crossings, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

    Under the "Bill on Tobacco and Tobacco Products," the use of electronic cigarettes is banned in the country starting April 1.

    "Electric trains care for the environment, but electronic cigarettes harm health. Use electric trains - take care of nature and yourself," the statement said.

    Azerbaijan Railways Code of Administrative Offenses Electronic cigarettes Tobacco products
    Dəmiryol vağzallarında elektron siqaret çəkənlər 30 manat cərimələnəcək
    АЖД: За курение вейпов на железнодорожных объектах Азербайджана будут штрафовать на 30 манатов

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