According to the Code of Administrative Offenses, starting tomorrow, a fine of 30 manats ($18) will be imposed in Azerbaijan for the use of electronic cigarettes on trains, at railway stations, and in above-ground enclosed and underground pedestrian crossings, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Under the "Bill on Tobacco and Tobacco Products," the use of electronic cigarettes is banned in the country starting April 1.

"Electric trains care for the environment, but electronic cigarettes harm health. Use electric trains - take care of nature and yourself," the statement said.