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    13 countries ready to join tribunal probing Russia's crimes in Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 23:12
    13 countries ready to join tribunal probing Russia's crimes in Ukraine

    Germany, United Kingdom, Moldova, and 10 other countries have confirmed their readiness to join the expanded agreement on the Special Tribunal investigating Russia's crimes against Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, said after an informal meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers in Kyiv, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

    Sybiha stated that these are concrete results, highlighting that Germany, the UK, and Moldova have officially expressed their willingness to join the agreement.

    He noted, however, that for the agreement to be submitted to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, 16 countries must join, urging partners to support the document.

    Andrii Sybiha Ukraine special tribunal Russia
    Sibiqa: 13 ölkə Rusiya ilə bağlı Xüsusi Tribunal üzrə sazişə qoşulmağa hazırdır
    Сибига: 13 стран готовы присоединиться к соглашению по Спецтрибуналу в отношении РФ

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