Belgium hopes for swift peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Foreign policy
- 31 March, 2026
- 22:54
Belgium hopes that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed soon, according to a post on X by Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation Maxime Prévot, Report informs.
Prévot said that Belgium appreciates both Azerbaijan and Armenia for their continued participation in the peace process.
The statement followed a phone call between the foreign ministers of Belgium and Azerbaijan on the same day.
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