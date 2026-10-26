U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to play two more matches
- 26 October, 2026
- 08:18
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Azerbaijan's national team will play two more matches today at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.
According to Report, the side coached by Famil Khalilov will face Israel at 11:30 (GMT+4).
The U-15 team will play its second match against Haiti at 18:15.
Both matches will take place on Pitch 10A of the Hovsan Competition Complex.
Azerbaijan's U-15 team previously defeated Timor-Leste 6-0 and Andorra 1-0, before losing 1-3 to Australia.
Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are taking part in the tournament. Nearly 1,000 matches will be played during the championship.
The U-15 World Cup, which runs until October 30, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The tournament final will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.