Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to play two more matches

    Football
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 08:18
    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to play two more matches

    Azerbaijan's national team will play two more matches today at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

    According to Report, the side coached by Famil Khalilov will face Israel at 11:30 (GMT+4).

    The U-15 team will play its second match against Haiti at 18:15.

    Both matches will take place on Pitch 10A of the Hovsan Competition Complex.

    Azerbaijan's U-15 team previously defeated Timor-Leste 6-0 and Andorra 1-0, before losing 1-3 to Australia.

    Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are taking part in the tournament. Nearly 1,000 matches will be played during the championship.

    The U-15 World Cup, which runs until October 30, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The tournament final will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Azerbaijani team Football
    U-15 dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycan millisi daha iki matç keçirəcək
    Сборная Азербайджана проведет два матча на ЧМ U-15 в Баку
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