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    Mercedes driver Antonelli takes top spot at US Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 07:45
    Mercedes driver Antonelli takes top spot at US Grand Prix

    Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the Italian driver for Mercedes, has won the United States Grand Prix, the 18th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

    According to Report, the race was held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

    Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished second, while Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen completed the top three.

    Antonelli leads the drivers' standings with 365 points. The Italian is just two points away from securing his first Formula 1 world championship title.

    Formula 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
    Antonelli "Formula 1" üzrə ABŞ Qran-prisinin qalibi olub
    Антонелли выиграл Гран-при США "Формулы-1"
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