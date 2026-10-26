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    Azerbaijani judokas secure five medals in Dushanbe

    Individual sports
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 07:10
    Azerbaijani judokas secure five medals in Dushanbe

    Azerbaijan's youth national team finished the Hoji Sharif Dushanbe Grand Prix Juniors 2026 in Tajikistan with five medals.

    According to Report, two more Azerbaijani judokas reached the podium on the final day of the competition.

    Ali Gazimammadov (-90 kg) and Davud Namazli (-100 kg) claimed bronze medals after finishing in third place.

    Earlier on the opening day of the tournament, Vusala Hajiyeva (-57 kg) won silver, while Khadija Gadashova (-57 kg) and Hanna Zaytseva (-63 kg) secured bronze medals.

    Azerbaijani judokas secure five medals in Dushanbe
    Azerbaijani judokas secure five medals in Dushanbe
    Azerbaijani judokas secure five medals in Dushanbe

    Judo Azerbaijani judokas Bronze medal Silver medal
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