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    Lula da Silva re-elected President of Brazil

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    • 26 October, 2026
    • 08:00
    Lula da Silva re-elected President of Brazil

    Incumbent Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won the second round of the presidential election.

    According to Report, this is confirmed by data from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court after 97.69% of ballots had been processed.

    At this stage of the vote count, the incumbent president's victory has been mathematically secured.

    According to the election commission, Lula da Silva, leader of the left-wing Workers' Party, is receiving 51.74% of the vote. His opponent, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, representing the right-wing opposition, has secured 48.26%.

    As a result, Bolsonaro will not be able to close the gap with the incumbent president even after the remaining votes are counted.

    Lula da Silva has become the first politician in Brazil's modern history to win a presidential election after trailing his opponent in the first round.

    His new presidential term will begin on January 1, 2027.

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