Serbia's former president, Aleksandar Vučić, has said that the "Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia" electoral list he leads was defeated in the snap parliamentary elections.

According to Report's Balkan bureau, speaking at the headquarters of the Serbian Progressive Party, Vucic said that although the final results were not yet available, the existing data clearly indicated that his list had lost the elections.

He said the "Student List" was expected to win between 135 and 140 seats, while the list he heads was projected to secure about 105 seats.

"We do not have the final results. Many people will be surprised and will understand how much some have lied and what they have fabricated. I want to say that the list of supporters of the student blockade has won. They will get 135-140 seats, while we will receive about 105 seats," Vučić said.

He added that the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians would also be represented in parliament.

Vučić said they would continue their political struggle and show who the opposition is.