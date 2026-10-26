Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Aleksandar Vucic says his bloc lost Serbia's snap parliamentary elections

    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 07:32
    Aleksandar Vucic says his bloc lost Serbia's snap parliamentary elections

    Serbia's former president, Aleksandar Vučić, has said that the "Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia" electoral list he leads was defeated in the snap parliamentary elections.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, speaking at the headquarters of the Serbian Progressive Party, Vucic said that although the final results were not yet available, the existing data clearly indicated that his list had lost the elections.

    He said the "Student List" was expected to win between 135 and 140 seats, while the list he heads was projected to secure about 105 seats.

    "We do not have the final results. Many people will be surprised and will understand how much some have lied and what they have fabricated. I want to say that the list of supporters of the student blockade has won. They will get 135-140 seats, while we will receive about 105 seats," Vučić said.

    He added that the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians would also be represented in parliament.

    Vučić said they would continue their political struggle and show who the opposition is.

    Aleksandar Vučić Snap parliamentary elections Serbia
    Aleksandar Vuçiç növbədənkənar parlament seçkilərində məğlub olduqlarını açıqlayıb
    Вучич признал поражение своего блока на выборах в Сербии
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    07:43
    Flooding in Haiti kills at least four people
    Other countries
    07:28
    Vucic: Difficult period lies ahead for Serbia
    Other countries
    00:00
    Six years since Armenian missile attack killed 21 people in Barda
    Domestic policy
    23:40
    NYT: Trump administration weighs lifting sanctions on Russian investment fund
    Other countries
    23:33
    Photo
    Givrag village: erased Azerbaijani heritage and silenced memory
    Domestic policy
    23:02
    Azerbaijan–Türkiye brotherhood has deep historical roots, Bahçeli says
    Region
    22:37
    Türkiye expands military cooperation with Azerbaijan and other partners
    Region
    22:31
    Putin, Pezeshkian discuss situation around Iran and joint projects
    Region
    22:12
    Erdoğan invites Macron to COP31 leaders' summit in Türkiye
    Region
    All News Feed