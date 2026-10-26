Azerbaijan Premier League: Sabah draw with Qarabag

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Azerbaijan's Sabah FK drew with Qarabag FK in Matchweek 9 of the Misli Premier League.

According to Report, the match at Dalga Arena ended in a goalless draw.

Following the result, Sabah remain top of the standings with 20 points. Qarabag, who are in third place, have 18 points.

Earlier in the round, Gabala defeated Araz-Nakhchivan 2-1, Zira beat Sumgayit 3-2, Kapaz overcame Shafa 2-1, and Imishli defeated Shamakhi 2-1. The match between Neftchi and Turan Tovuz ended in a 1-1 draw.