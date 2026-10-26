5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

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A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountain region.

According to Report, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the tremor was located 206 km east of the city of Kunduz, which has a population of about 161,000.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 104 km.

No reports of casualties or damage have been received.