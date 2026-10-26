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    5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 07:26
    5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

    A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountain region.

    According to Report, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the tremor was located 206 km east of the city of Kunduz, which has a population of about 161,000.

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of 104 km.

    No reports of casualties or damage have been received.

    Earthquake European-Mediterranean Seismological Center Afghanistan
    Əfqanıstanda 5,2 maqnitudalı zəlzələ baş verib
    В Афганистане произошло землетрясение
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