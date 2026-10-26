Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match

    Football
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 07:20
    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match

    Azerbaijan's national team played its next match at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

    According to Report, the side coached by Famil Khalilov faced Australia.

    The match, held at the Hovsan Competition Complex, ended in a 3-1 victory for Australia.

    Azerbaijan had previously defeated Timor-Leste 6-0 and Andorra 1-0.

    The national team will next face Israel at 11:30 (GMT+4) and Haiti at 18:15 on October 26.

    Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are taking part in the tournament. Nearly 1,000 matches will be played during the championship.

    The U-15 World Cup, which runs until October 30, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The tournament final will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.

    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match
    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match
    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match
    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match
    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match
    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match
    U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match

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