U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team plays next match
- 26 October, 2026
- 07:20
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Azerbaijan's national team played its next match at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.
According to Report, the side coached by Famil Khalilov faced Australia.
The match, held at the Hovsan Competition Complex, ended in a 3-1 victory for Australia.
Azerbaijan had previously defeated Timor-Leste 6-0 and Andorra 1-0.
The national team will next face Israel at 11:30 (GMT+4) and Haiti at 18:15 on October 26.
Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are taking part in the tournament. Nearly 1,000 matches will be played during the championship.
The U-15 World Cup, which runs until October 30, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The tournament final will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.