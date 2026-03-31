Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Iran attacks US base in Saudi Arabia with drones and rockets

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 23:21
    Iran attacks US base in Saudi Arabia with drones and rockets

    Iran launched drone and rocket strikes on the United States military base in Saudi Arabia, Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, wrote on X, Report informs.

    He stated that the strikes targeted the living quarters of US pilots and flight crews in the Al-Kharj area and hit a gathering point of about 200 people.

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iran's attacks Saudi Arabia US Army
    SEPAH ABŞ ordusunun 200 nəfərlik toplanış məntəqəsinə zərbə endirildiyini açıqlayıb
    КСИР сообщил об ударе по базе США, где находятся 200 военнослужащих

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