Iran attacks US base in Saudi Arabia with drones and rockets
Region
- 31 March, 2026
- 23:21
Iran launched drone and rocket strikes on the United States military base in Saudi Arabia, Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, wrote on X, Report informs.
He stated that the strikes targeted the living quarters of US pilots and flight crews in the Al-Kharj area and hit a gathering point of about 200 people.
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