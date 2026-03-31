Turkish FM meets Ukraine's National Security Secretary in Ankara
Region
- 31 March, 2026
- 22:11
Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, met in Ankara with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Report informs, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The topics discussed during the meeting were not disclosed.
Fidan had previously met with members of the Hamas Political Bureau.
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