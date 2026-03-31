Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Turkish FM meets Ukraine's National Security Secretary in Ankara

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 22:11
    Turkish FM meets Ukraine's National Security Secretary in Ankara

    Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, met in Ankara with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Report informs, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

    The topics discussed during the meeting were not disclosed.

    Fidan had previously met with members of the Hamas Political Bureau.

    Rustem Umerov Hakan Fidan Ukraine Turkiye
    Fidan və Umerov arasında Ankarada görüş olub
    Фидан и Умеров провели встречу в Анкаре

    Latest News

    22:54

    Belgium hopes for swift peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    22:34

    WHO office in Tehran damaged by attacks, no casualties

    Other countries
    22:11

    Turkish FM meets Ukraine's National Security Secretary in Ankara

    Region
    21:53

    Türkiye's FM meets Hamas delegation in Ankara

    Region
    21:37

    EU boosts energy imports from Azerbaijan, US, Norway, Algeria, Canada

    Energy
    21:19

    Zelenskyy says Russia insists on Ukraine's forces leaving Donbas within two months

    Other countries
    21:04

    UNESCO highlights Azerbaijan's early childhood education achievements

    Education and science
    20:48

    UK sends additional forces to Middle East to boost defense

    Other countries
    20:29

    3 killed in missile strike on residential area in Iran's Kermanshah

    Region
    All News Feed