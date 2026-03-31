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    Türkiye's FM meets Hamas delegation in Ankara

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 21:53
    Türkiye's FM meets Hamas delegation in Ankara

    Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, met with a delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, Report informs, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

    The meeting took place in Ankara.

    On March 23, İbrahim Kalın, head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), also met in Istanbul with members of the Hamas Political Bureau to hold detailed discussions on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

    Hakan Fidan Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement) Turkiye
    Hakan Fidan HƏMAS-ın Siyasi Bürosunun üzvləri ilə görüşüb
    Хакан Фидан провел встречу с членами Политбюро ХАМАС

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