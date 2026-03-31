Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    WHO office in Tehran damaged by attacks, no casualties

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 22:34
    WHO office in Tehran damaged by attacks, no casualties

    The office of the World Health Organization in Tehran was damaged as a result of attacks on the Iranian capital, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said on X, Report informs.

    He stated that over the past two nights, strikes hit the WHO office in Tehran, breaking windows. Fortunately, all staff at the WHO office in Iran are safe, and no one was injured.

    Ghebreyesus emphasized that such strikes are unacceptable and that attacks must be prevented at all costs, noting that the locations of WHO and other UN agency buildings are known to all.

    The United States and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israel and attacked Persian Gulf countries. Some regional countries temporarily closed their airspace due to the situation.

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus World Health Organization (WHO) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Qebreyesus: Tehrana hücumlar zamanı ÜST-nin ofisinə zərər dəyib
    Гебрейесус: При атаках на Тегеран поврежден офис ВОЗ

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