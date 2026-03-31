Baghaei: Sanctions, attacks on pharma plants deprive Iranians of vital medicine

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on X that attacks on pharmaceutical factories are part of the "criminal sanctions" against Iran, which have "long deprived Iranians of life-saving medicines," Report informs.

He noted that the attacks represent another aspect of these sanctions.

"Attacking pharmaceutical factories represents yet another dimension of their criminal sanctions-the very same sanctions that have long deprived Iranians of life-saving medicines.

This is a blatant war crime and crime against humanity.

Those who try to distract public attention from the realities of this illegal war by obsessing over the price of oil and groceries should be careful not to become complicit in these atrocities," Baghaei wrote.

The statement comes after the European Union Council on March 30 decided to extend restrictive measures against Iran until April 13, 2027.

President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly told EU Council President Antonio Costa in a phone call that any intervention in the war could have dangerous consequences.