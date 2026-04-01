Azerbaijan bans e-cigarettes, introduces fines for violations starting April 1

Starting from April 1, the import, export, production, storage, wholesale and retail sale, and use of electronic cigarettes and their components have been banned in Azerbaijan, following the amendment to the "Bill on Tobacco and Tobacco Products" approved by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

Accordingly, nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes have been included in the concept of tobacco products.

An electronic cigarette is a product, excluding food products, tobacco products, medicines, and medical devices, intended for the inhalation of nicotine-containing or nicotine-free vapor into the human body through the respiratory tract, and intended for use through a device with or without a mouthpiece or other components, including a cartridge and a flask. The flask of electronic cigarettes can be used one or more times, or they can be refilled with disposable cartridges. Heated tobacco products will not be considered electronic cigarettes.

A heated tobacco product is a product consisting of tobacco (tobacco mixture) and non-tobacco components used in its production, intended for the inhalation of nicotine-containing aerosol generated during the heating process into the human body through the respiratory tract, without ignition and without producing tobacco smoke.

With President Ilham Aliyev's approval of amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, individuals violating the ban will be fined in the amount of 350 to 500 manats ($206 to $294), officials from 1,650 to 2,200 manats ($971 to $1.294), and legal entities from 4,000 to 5,000 manats ($2.353 to $2.941).

A fine of 30 manats ($18) will be imposed for the use of electronic cigarettes in prohibited places, streets, and other public places.