Giovanni Cristofoli: BP investing in Azerbaijan to ensure stable gas supplies to Europe for decades to come

BP's current investments in Azerbaijan are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted gas supplies to Europe for decades to come, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Giovanni Cristofoli wrote in LinkedIn, summing up his participation in the CERAWeek2026 conference, Report informs.

"For bp, diversity of supply has always been key. Europe needs supply that is reliable, flexible, and resilient to changing market conditions. That's why the combination of the Southern Gas Corridor, our global LNG portfolio, and additional supply options matters so much. The Caspian region plays a particularly important role here, providing stable pipeline gas that helps protect European consumers from global price volatility. Our ongoing investments - from new wells and major gas compression upgrades on Shah Deniz to non‑associated gas development on ACG - are all aimed at keeping those volumes flowing for decades to come.

Gas will remain a critical part of Europe's energy system for some time - not only for flexible power generation, but because heating and industry continue to depend heavily on it. As domestic production declines, diversified LNG and pipeline gas will increasingly fill the gap. Our priority is ensuring bp can deliver the resilient, dependable supply our customers need while supporting the shift to a lower‑carbon energy system.

Decarbonization was also a key part of the discussion. We've made strong progress at bp in reducing operational emissions and lowering methane intensity, supported by technology such as platform electrification, improved flaring measurement tools, digital twins, and CCUS projects.

But technology alone isn't enough. Clear policy frameworks and cross‑industry collaboration are also essential. Through work at IOGP, we"re contributing to this effort by engaging on upcoming regulations and supporting operators with practical guidance to reduce emissions.

CERAWeek once again proved how valuable it is to bring diverse voices together. And I'm incredibly proud of the role bp, and the Caspian region as an established energy hub, are playing in supporting Europe's energy security and its transition to a lower‑carbon future," he added.