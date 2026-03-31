Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover down in early 2026

In January–February 2026, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK totaled just under $39.3 million, representing a 81.7% drop year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

In the two months, Azerbaijan's exports to the UK fell by 99.1% YoY to $654,000, while imports from the UK fell by 72.6% YoY to approximately $38.6 million

During the reporting period, trade with the UK accounted for 0.6% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover. Specifically, exports to the UK made up 0.1% of the country's total exports, while imports from the UK accounted for 1.4% of total imports.