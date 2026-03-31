Azerbaijan posts over 50% decline in whisky production
Business
- 31 March, 2026
- 11:03
In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan produced 69,500 decaliters of whisky, marking a 51% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
As of March 1, the country had 390,200 decaliters of final products in stock, which is 34.2% more than a year earlier.
Over the course of two months, Azerbaijan produced beverages worth 122.7 million manats (approximately $72.2 million), which is 1.9% higher compared to the same period in 2025.
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