Azerbaijan posts over 50% decline in whisky production

In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan produced 69,500 decaliters of whisky, marking a 51% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

As of March 1, the country had 390,200 decaliters of final products in stock, which is 34.2% more than a year earlier.

Over the course of two months, Azerbaijan produced beverages worth 122.7 million manats (approximately $72.2 million), which is 1.9% higher compared to the same period in 2025.