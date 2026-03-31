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    Terrorist attack on gas pipeline cuts supply in western Pakistan

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 10:49
    Terrorist attack on gas pipeline cuts supply in western Pakistan

    Gas supply to Quetta and upper Balochistan in western Pakistan was severely disrupted on Monday after terrorists blew up an 18-inch diameter gas pipeline of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) near the western bypass in Harnai's Akhtarabad area, Report informs via Express Tribune.

    According to an initial report from the Bomb Disposal Squad, the incident was clearly a case of sabotage. The terrorists planted explosives beneath the pipeline and detonated them, completely destroying a large section of the pipeline.

    A spokesperson for Sui Southern Gas Company confirmed the attack, stating that technical teams were immediately dispatched to the site. The teams managed to close the main valve and extinguish the fire, preventing further damage. However, the gas supply has been entirely suspended.

    As a result of the explosion, gas supply was halted in several key areas of Quetta city and upper Balochistan, including Airport Road, Nawan Kali, Jinnah Town, A One City, Hazarganji, Kuchlak, Pishin, Ziarat, Bostan, Yaro, Karbala, and Harmuzi.

    Sui Southern Gas Company Gas supply Terror attacks
    Terrorçular Pakistanın qərbində qaz kəmərini partladıblar
    На западе Пакистана террористы взорвали газопровод

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