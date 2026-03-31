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    Binali Yildirim: March 31 genocide is shared memory of entire Turkic world

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 12:04
    Binali Yildirim: March 31 genocide is shared memory of entire Turkic world

    Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Binali Yildirim, shared a post on X regarding March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

    "This pain is not only Azerbaijan's, but the shared memory of the entire Turkic world. We commemorate our brothers who lost their lives with mercy," reads the post.

    Binali Yildirim March 31 - the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic World
    Binəli Yıldırım: 31 Mart soyqırımı bütün Türk dünyasının ortaq yaddaşıdır
    Бинали Йылдырым: Геноцид 31 марта – общая трагедия всего тюркского мира

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