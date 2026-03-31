Binali Yildirim: March 31 genocide is shared memory of entire Turkic world
Region
- 31 March, 2026
- 12:04
Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Binali Yildirim, shared a post on X regarding March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.
"This pain is not only Azerbaijan's, but the shared memory of the entire Turkic world. We commemorate our brothers who lost their lives with mercy," reads the post.
#31Mart Azerbaycanlıların Soykırım Günü...— Binali Yıldırım (@BY) March 31, 2026
Bu acı, sadece Azerbaycan’ın değil, tüm Türk dünyasının ortak hafızasıdır.
Hayatını kaybeden kardeşlerimizi rahmetle anıyorum. 🇹🇷🇦🇿
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