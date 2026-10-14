Two ships sink near Strait of Hormuz after projectile strikes
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- 14 October, 2026
- 22:36
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A container ship and a dry bulk carrier have sunk near the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by projectiles in separate incidents.
Report informs, citing Reuters, that the Singapore-flagged GFS Pride sank after sustaining damage and catching fire while passing through the strait. All 21 crew members were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.
The Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Cape Dao also sank near the strait after being struck by a projectile on September 23. One crew member was killed in that attack, while the others were evacuated.
Reuters noted that attacks on commercial shipping around the strategic waterway have intensified over the past 10 days.
"Reuters": Hörmüz boğazı yaxınlığında vurulan yük gəmisi batıb
Reuters: Вблизи Ормузского пролива после попадания снаряда затонул сухогруз
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