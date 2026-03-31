Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
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    Omuraliev: Heads of OTS space agencies may meet in 2027 in Kazakhstan

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 12:15
    Omuraliev: Heads of OTS space agencies may meet in 2027 in Kazakhstan

    A meeting of the heads of space agencies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) countries may take place in Kazakhstan in 2027, said Kubanychbek Omuraliev, OTS secretary general, Report informs via Kazakh media.

    "I ask the Kazakh side to consider holding the next, sixth, meeting of the heads of space agencies in 2027. As you know, Astana was supposed to host us last year... I hope that our meeting will take place in Kazakhstan next year," he noted.

    Uzbekistan was preparing to launch its first 6U-size scientific satellite.

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Ömüralıyev: TDT Kosmik agentliklərinin rəhbərlərinin görüşü 2027-ci ildə Qazaxıstanda keçirilə bilər
    Омуралиев: Встреча глав космических агентств ОТГ может пройти в 2027 году в Казахстане

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