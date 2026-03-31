Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict

    Foreign policy
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 12:16
    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict

    Azerbaijan evacuated a total of 3,146 people from Iran between February 28 at 08:00 am and March 31 at 10:00 am, according to data, Report informs.

    Among those evacuated, 551 were Azerbaijani citizens, while the majority were foreign nationals from dozens of countries.

    The evacuation followed the outbreak of military operations on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran. The escalation led to retaliatory actions by Iran targeting multiple locations across the region, prompting urgent evacuations.

    Evacuated persons by nationality

    Country Number of evacuees
    Azerbaijan 551
    China 728
    Russia 354
    Bangladesh 198
    India 196
    Tajikistan 187
    Pakistan 148
    Oman 84
    Indonesia 68
    Iran 61
    Algeria 55
    Italy 44
    Spain 26
    Canada 25
    Germany 24
    France 19
    Georgia 19
    Saudi Arabia 18
    Japan 18
    Uzbekistan 16
    Bahrain 16
    Poland 14
    Switzerland 14
    Nigeria 13
    Kazakhstan 13
    Hungary 12
    Mexico 11
    United States 11
    Belarus 11
    United Kingdom 10
    Bulgaria 10
    DR Congo 10
    Brazil 9
    Sudan 8
    Venezuela 7
    Slovakia 6
    Belgium 6
    Romania 6
    UAE 6

    Additional evacuees included smaller groups ranging from five to one person from countries such as Türkiye, Serbia, Sweden, Australia, Ukraine, Qatar, Norway, Nepal, and others.

    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict
    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict
    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict
    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict
    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict
    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict
    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict
    Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Evacuation from Iran
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 3 146 şəxs təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан эвакуировано более 3,1 тыс. человек

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