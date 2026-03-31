Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict
Foreign policy
- 31 March, 2026
- 12:16
Azerbaijan evacuated a total of 3,146 people from Iran between February 28 at 08:00 am and March 31 at 10:00 am, according to data, Report informs.
Among those evacuated, 551 were Azerbaijani citizens, while the majority were foreign nationals from dozens of countries.
The evacuation followed the outbreak of military operations on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran. The escalation led to retaliatory actions by Iran targeting multiple locations across the region, prompting urgent evacuations.
Evacuated persons by nationality
|Country
|Number of evacuees
|Azerbaijan
|551
|China
|728
|Russia
|354
|Bangladesh
|198
|India
|196
|Tajikistan
|187
|Pakistan
|148
|Oman
|84
|Indonesia
|68
|Iran
|61
|Algeria
|55
|Italy
|44
|Spain
|26
|Canada
|25
|Germany
|24
|France
|19
|Georgia
|19
|Saudi Arabia
|18
|Japan
|18
|Uzbekistan
|16
|Bahrain
|16
|Poland
|14
|Switzerland
|14
|Nigeria
|13
|Kazakhstan
|13
|Hungary
|12
|Mexico
|11
|United States
|11
|Belarus
|11
|United Kingdom
|10
|Bulgaria
|10
|DR Congo
|10
|Brazil
|9
|Sudan
|8
|Venezuela
|7
|Slovakia
|6
|Belgium
|6
|Romania
|6
|UAE
|6
Additional evacuees included smaller groups ranging from five to one person from countries such as Türkiye, Serbia, Sweden, Australia, Ukraine, Qatar, Norway, Nepal, and others.
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