Azerbaijan evacuates over 3,100 people from Iran amid conflict

Azerbaijan evacuated a total of 3,146 people from Iran between February 28 at 08:00 am and March 31 at 10:00 am, according to data, Report informs.

Among those evacuated, 551 were Azerbaijani citizens, while the majority were foreign nationals from dozens of countries.

The evacuation followed the outbreak of military operations on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran. The escalation led to retaliatory actions by Iran targeting multiple locations across the region, prompting urgent evacuations.

Evacuated persons by nationality

Country Number of evacuees Azerbaijan 551 China 728 Russia 354 Bangladesh 198 India 196 Tajikistan 187 Pakistan 148 Oman 84 Indonesia 68 Iran 61 Algeria 55 Italy 44 Spain 26 Canada 25 Germany 24 France 19 Georgia 19 Saudi Arabia 18 Japan 18 Uzbekistan 16 Bahrain 16 Poland 14 Switzerland 14 Nigeria 13 Kazakhstan 13 Hungary 12 Mexico 11 United States 11 Belarus 11 United Kingdom 10 Bulgaria 10 DR Congo 10 Brazil 9 Sudan 8 Venezuela 7 Slovakia 6 Belgium 6 Romania 6 UAE 6

Additional evacuees included smaller groups ranging from five to one person from countries such as Türkiye, Serbia, Sweden, Australia, Ukraine, Qatar, Norway, Nepal, and others.