Israeli casualties surpass 6,000 amid ongoing US-Israel operation against Iran

Since the beginning of the joint American-Israeli military operation against Iran, the number of casualties in Israel has reached 6,131 people, the country's Ministry of Health said on social media, Report informs.

Currently, 118 people are reportedly in Israeli hospitals, of whom 18 are in serious or critical condition.

The ministry noted that since February 28, the number of soldiers killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reached ten people.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory. In addition, Iranian forces attacked American military bases in Persian Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, a number of countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks.