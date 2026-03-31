Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Israeli casualties surpass 6,000 amid ongoing US-Israel operation against Iran

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 12:18
    Israeli casualties surpass 6,000 amid ongoing US-Israel operation against Iran

    Since the beginning of the joint American-Israeli military operation against Iran, the number of casualties in Israel has reached 6,131 people, the country's Ministry of Health said on social media, Report informs.

    Currently, 118 people are reportedly in Israeli hospitals, of whom 18 are in serious or critical condition.

    The ministry noted that since February 28, the number of soldiers killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reached ten people.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory. In addition, Iranian forces attacked American military bases in Persian Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, a number of countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İrana qarşı hərbi əməliyyat başlayandan bəri İsraildə zərərçəkənlərin sayı 6 131-ə yüksəlib
    Число пострадавших в Израиле с начала войны с Ираном превысило 6,1 тыс. человек

    Latest News

    13:39

    Human cloning methods off patent table in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    13:29

    UK forms emergency meeting on economic impact of war

    Other countries
    13:23

    Ilham Aliyev amends National Strategy on Efficient Use of Water Resources

    Infrastructure
    13:19

    Azerbaijan to prepare bilateral agreements on labor migration

    Business
    13:18

    Azerbaijan to grant Presidential scholarships to families of deceased deminers

    Domestic policy
    13:08

    Azerbaijan to draft amendments to prevent workplace harassment

    Business
    12:56

    Azerbaijan approves education cooperation agreements with Morocco, Syria

    Foreign policy
    12:33

    Slovak Embassy in Baku commemorates victims of genocide of Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    12:18

    Israeli casualties surpass 6,000 amid ongoing US-Israel operation against Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed