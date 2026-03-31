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    CBA discusses integration of ESG risks into credit and investment decisions

    Finance
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 11:44
    CBA discusses integration of ESG risks into credit and investment decisions

    The integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks into credit and investment decision-making has been discussed in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to the CBA, the institution held the second session of the online training conducted in January on the topic of responsible banking principles jointly with the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), dedicated to the risk management and disclosure framework.

    During the session, bank representatives were provided with detailed information about the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks into credit and investment decision-making, management of climate and other sustainability-related risks, transparency and accountability principles, as well as advanced international practices. The experience of implementing UNEP FI's responsible banking principles at a selected bank was also presented.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan Environmental, social, and governance (ESG)
    Azərbaycanda ESG risklərinin kredit və investisiya qərarlarına inteqrasiyası müzakirə edilib
    В ЦБА обсудили интеграцию ESG-рисков в кредитные и инвестиционные решения

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