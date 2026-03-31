Slovak Embassy in Baku commemorates victims of genocide of Azerbaijanis

The Slovak Embassy in Baku has honored the memory of the victims of the tragic events of March 1918 in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the diplomatic mission shared a related post on social media platform X.

"Today, on March 31, we remember the victims of the tragic events of 1918 in Azerbaijan. Honouring their memory reminds us of the importance of reconciliation, respect, and lasting peace in the region," the statement said.

March 31 is observed in Azerbaijan as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis. 108 years ago, as a result of the genocide carried out by Armenian Dashnaks together with the Bolsheviks, around 12,000 Azerbaijanis were killed, and tens of thousands went missing.