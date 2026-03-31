Azerbaijan to draft amendments to prevent workplace harassment

By June of this year, Azerbaijan plans to prepare and submit to the relevant authorities proposals for improving legislation aimed at preventing discrimination and sexual harassment in labor relations, Report informs.

This is reflected in the Roadmap to 2026 for the "Labor Force" indicator of the World Bank Group's Business Ready update.

The document also provides for legislative reforms in labor relations and employment.

Specifically, by June of this year, it is planned to complete the approval of proposals for the introduction of an hourly minimum wage with government agencies.

Furthermore, a package of proposals will be prepared to bring wage deduction regulations into line with international standards.

The Roadmap also calls for the preparation and approval of a bill to tighten administrative penalties for violations of children's labor rights.

At the same time, a draft resolution on the approval of the "National Technical Regulations on the Safety of Personal Protective Equipment" is also planned.

Furthermore, it is planned to regulate the legal status of individuals employed as "trainees" in regulatory legal acts.

The deadline for implementing the measures outlined in the Roadmap is June 1, 2026. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population is the primary implementing agency for the document.