Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Azerbaijan approves education cooperation agreements with Morocco, Syria

    Foreign policy
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 12:56
    Azerbaijan approves education cooperation agreements with Morocco, Syria

    Azerbaijan has approved the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of science and higher education between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of the Kingdom of Morocco" following a corresponding decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    By another Decree of the head of state, the "Agreement on strategic partnership for the restoration of educational infrastructure in the Syrian Arab Republic between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization," signed on February 17, 2026, in the city of Rabat, has been approved.

    Azerbaijan Morocco Syria Ministry of Science and Education Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycanın Mərakeş və Suriya ilə imzaladığı sazişlər təsdiqlənib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил соглашения Азербайджана с Марокко и Сирией

    Latest News

    13:39

    Human cloning methods off patent table in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    13:29

    UK forms emergency meeting on economic impact of war

    Other countries
    13:23

    Ilham Aliyev amends National Strategy on Efficient Use of Water Resources

    Infrastructure
    13:19

    Azerbaijan to prepare bilateral agreements on labor migration

    Business
    13:18

    Azerbaijan to grant Presidential scholarships to families of deceased deminers

    Domestic policy
    13:08

    Azerbaijan to draft amendments to prevent workplace harassment

    Business
    12:56

    Azerbaijan approves education cooperation agreements with Morocco, Syria

    Foreign policy
    12:33

    Slovak Embassy in Baku commemorates victims of genocide of Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    12:18

    Israeli casualties surpass 6,000 amid ongoing US-Israel operation against Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed