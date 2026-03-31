Azerbaijan approves education cooperation agreements with Morocco, Syria

Azerbaijan has approved the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of science and higher education between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of the Kingdom of Morocco" following a corresponding decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

By another Decree of the head of state, the "Agreement on strategic partnership for the restoration of educational infrastructure in the Syrian Arab Republic between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization," signed on February 17, 2026, in the city of Rabat, has been approved.