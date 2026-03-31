Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Azerbaijan to grant Presidential scholarships to families of deceased deminers

    Domestic policy
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 13:18
    Azerbaijan to grant Presidential scholarships to families of deceased deminers

    Azerbaijan has established a Presidential scholarship for family members of deminers who were killed or lost their lives due to injuries sustained as a result of accidents caused by the detonation of explosive ordnance during demining operations.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree in this regard.

    According to the decree, the monthly amount of the scholarship has been set at 700 manats ($411.76).

    Presidential scholarships Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Decree Humanitarian demining activities
    Həlak olan minatəmizləyənlərin ailələrinə Prezident təqaüdü veriləcək
    В Азербайджане семьи погибших саперов получат президентскую стипендию

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