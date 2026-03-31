Azerbaijan to grant Presidential scholarships to families of deceased deminers
Domestic policy
- 31 March, 2026
- 13:18
Azerbaijan has established a Presidential scholarship for family members of deminers who were killed or lost their lives due to injuries sustained as a result of accidents caused by the detonation of explosive ordnance during demining operations.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree in this regard.
According to the decree, the monthly amount of the scholarship has been set at 700 manats ($411.76).
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