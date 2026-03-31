Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Azerbaijan to prepare bilateral agreements on labor migration

    Business
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 13:19
    Azerbaijan to prepare bilateral agreements on labor migration

    Azerbaijan plans to develop bilateral agreements on labor migration, Report informs.

    New state labor safety standards based on international norms are also planned for approval.

    This process is expected to be completed by July of this year.

    Furthermore, measures will be taken to expand the functionality of the Labor and Employment subsystem to protect workers' rights.

    As part of the self-employment program, proposals are also planned to be developed to improve existing support mechanisms or introduce new ones. These measures are expected to be implemented by the end of the year.

    The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population is responsible for implementing these measures.

    Labor migration in Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda əmək miqrasiyası üzrə sazişlər hazırlanacaq
    В Азербайджане подготовят двусторонние соглашения по трудовой миграции

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