Turkish Defense Ministry shares post on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has shared a post on X regarding March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Report informs.

"On these painful days that have fallen into history as a black stain, thousands of innocent Azerbaijanis were brutally massacred by Armenian armed groups. The genocide committed against our brothers – we have not forgotten, we will not forget, and we will never let it be forgotten! We commemorate our martyrs with mercy, gratitude, and respect," reads the post.