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    Turkish Defense Ministry shares post on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 11:24
    Turkish Defense Ministry shares post on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

    The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has shared a post on X regarding March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Report informs.

    "On these painful days that have fallen into history as a black stain, thousands of innocent Azerbaijanis were brutally massacred by Armenian armed groups. The genocide committed against our brothers – we have not forgotten, we will not forget, and we will never let it be forgotten! We commemorate our martyrs with mercy, gratitude, and respect," reads the post.

    March 31 - the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Turkish Ministry of National Defense
    Türkiyə MN: Azərbaycanlıların 31 mart soyqırımını unutmadıq, unutdurmayacağıq
    Минобороны Турции: Геноцид азербайджанцев 31 марта не будет забыт

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