Within the framework of the mandate of an independent monitoring mechanism of ensuring equality and preventing discrimination of the Ombudsman, the subsequent monitoring report "On the current situation of the cemeteries belonging to other nations and religions in the Republic of Azerbaijan" was prepared, according to a statement, Report informs.

During the monitoring, the staff of the Ombudsman Institution and Regional Centers inspected the cemeteries and memorial complexes in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Goygol, Guba, Ismayilli, Lankaran, and other districts associated with individuals from other nations and religions.

The main purpose of the monitoring conducted during the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" is to assess the compliance of the current situation of cemeteries with the national and international regulatory frameworks in force, as well as to investigate whether the principle of equality is well-protected in their maintenance, preservation, and usage.

The report provides facts and photomaterials about the current situation of cemeteries, including those belonging to Germans settled in the Goygol district in the 19th century; the cemetery of prisoners of war living in our country after World War II and buried in Baku, Mingachevir, and Sumgayit cities; the British Military Memorial, and certain cemeteries belonging to individuals of Muslim and Christian faiths, including the graves belonging to the Polish community.

Overall, recommendations were proposed to the relevant public and local executive authorities based on the findings.

The full text of the report can be accessed here.