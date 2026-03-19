Lukashenko eyes visiting US
Other countries
- 19 March, 2026
- 16:48
US Presidential Envoy John Cole discussed the possibility of a visit to the US during talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Report informs citing the Belarusian presidential press service.
"We also discussed a possible trip by President Lukashenko to the United States and will work to arrange it," he said.
He added that US President Donald Trump regularly referred to Lukashenko as a good friend and a respected world leader.
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