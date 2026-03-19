Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Lukashenko eyes visiting US

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 16:48
    Lukashenko eyes visiting US

    US Presidential Envoy John Cole discussed the possibility of a visit to the US during talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Report informs citing the Belarusian presidential press service.

    "We also discussed a possible trip by President Lukashenko to the United States and will work to arrange it," he said.

    He added that US President Donald Trump regularly referred to Lukashenko as a good friend and a respected world leader.

    US Presidential Envoy John Cole Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Donald Trump
    Lukaşenko ABŞ-yə səfər etməyi planlaşdırır
    Александр Лукашенко планирует визит в США

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